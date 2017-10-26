Morning Mix Mutts – October 26

Meet PEKE and ANESE!

Facts About Us

Breed: Pekingese/Shih Tzu Mix

Color: White

Age: Young

Size: Small 25 lbs (11 kg) or less

Sex: Male and Female – twins

Spayed, Shots Up to Date, House-trained, Good with Dogs

Intake Date: 10/5/2017

Weight: 12.10 Lbs.

Approx. Birth Yr. 2012

SAVED FROM POUND and SURRENDERED

HW Negative, up to date on all vaccines, full dental is also done.

We are a bonded pair. Please adopt both of us.

Peke and Anese are at the Island Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary, 3620 E. State St., Port Clinton, OH 43452. Open by appointment only on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday and Wednesday. Phone: 419/960-7487. Here’s a link to their website: http://islandshas.wixsite.com/ishas.

Click for their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/IslandSafeHarbor/?fref=ts