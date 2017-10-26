Thursday , 26 October 2017
Morning Mix Mutts – October 26

Meet PEKE and ANESE!
Facts About Us
Breed: Pekingese/Shih Tzu Mix
Color: White
Age: Young
Size: Small 25 lbs (11 kg) or less
Sex: Male and Female – twins
Spayed, Shots Up to Date, House-trained, Good with Dogs

Intake Date: 10/5/2017
Weight: 12.10 Lbs.
Approx. Birth Yr. 2012
SAVED FROM POUND and SURRENDERED
HW Negative, up to date on all vaccines, full dental is also done.
We are a bonded pair. Please adopt both of us.

Peke and Anese are at the Island Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary, 3620 E. State St., Port Clinton, OH 43452. Open by appointment only on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday and Wednesday. Phone: 419/960-7487. Here’s a link to their website: http://islandshas.wixsite.com/ishas.
Click for their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/IslandSafeHarbor/?fref=ts

