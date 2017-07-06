Morning Mix Mutt – July 6

Saydie is a gentle four year old, 88 lb black Lab/Rottweiler mix with tan on her underside. She does well around other dogs at the shelter and walks on a leash. Saydie gets along well with children. She enjoys car rides and squeaky toys, can sit and loves to play fetch.

Meet Saydie at the Huron County Humane Society located at 246 Woodlawn Ave (Rt. 18), Norwalk. Open Tuesday 1-6, Wednesday-Saturday 1-5; Closed Sunday Monday & Holidays.

Like them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Huron-County-Humane-Society/240455095483. See all the dogs and cats up for adoption at www.huroncountyhumanesociety.org