Morning Mix Mutt – July 27

BENTLEY

Male Neutered

CHINESE CRESTED

Intake Date: 07/20/17

Weight: 13 Lbs.

Approx. Birth Yr. 2012

SURRENDERED

SAVED BY RESCUE

HW Negative

Up to date on all Vaccinations

Bentley’s Info…

I am already neutered, housetrained, in need of an experienced adopter, up to date with shots, and good with dogs.

Bentley’s Story…

Bentley HAD a home with several other doggies. His Mama got very ill and his family could no longer care for him. He is on the hunt for a family to adopt. Are YOU that family? BENTLEY will require a home that knows all about the care of his breed. He gets along with other dogs (any Breed) and he is house broken. He is a very non- aggressive sweet guy and he is only 5 Years old. Any family with other Chinese Crested’s out there looking for a family addition?

Bentley is at the Island Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary, 3620 E. State St., Port Clinton, OH 43452. Open by appointment only on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday and Wednesday. Phone: 419/960-7487. Here’s a link to their website: http://islandshas.wixsite.com/ishas.

Click for their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/IslandSafeHarbor/?fref=ts