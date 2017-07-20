Morning Mix Mutt – July 20

Coco is a 2 year old housebroken female Pitbull/Boxer mix. She is great on a leash, crate-trained, loves riding in cars and does great with children. Coco knows how to sit, shake, and lie down on command. She would prefer to be in a home that has a very active family and a large yard so she can be a free spirit. See if Coco is the right fit for your home at the Erie County Dog Pound, 2900 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky, next to the fairgrounds, or call 419/627-7607.

Like them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Erie-County-Dog-Pound/1642621902690659?fref=ts