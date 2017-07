Rocko is a 2 year 2 month old male Chihuahua. We are recommending him for a home without children as he can be spooked easily. Rocko would also be best in a calm, relaxed home environment.

Meet the little guy at the Humane Society of Erie County, 1911 Superior Street, Sandusky, or call 419/626-6220.

This weekend is another of Humane Society summer rummage sale!

