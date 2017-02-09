Morning Mix Mutt – February 9

MEET KRAMER

• Breed: Yorkie, Maltese mix

• Color: Champagne

• Age: Adult (9-10 years old)

• Size: Small

• Sex: Male

KRAMER Was saved from a kill pound on January 26, 2017. He is around 9-10 Yrs. old and is neutered. He was pretty rough looking and his eyes have a bit of infection, but he is on medication for it. Kramer is potty trained and his fur is absolutely gorgeous now after a nice warm bath. He has had full dental done and has received all of his vaccinations. This boy has lived in a home at some point. He can hear a pin drop but is totally blind. He is a snuggle bunny with absolutely no signs of aggression.

Stop in and meet Kramer at the Island Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary, 3620 E. State St., Port Clinton, OH 43452. Open by appointment only on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday and Wednesday. Phone: 419/960-7487. Here’s a link to their website: http://islandshas.wixsite.com/ishas.

Click for their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/IslandSafeHarbor/?fref=ts