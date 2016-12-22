Morning Mix Mutt – December 22

An Alpha Dog Pet Center Morning Mix Mutt First! Our featured puppy got adopted before he made his radio debut!! Our little guy was Bastian, a 12 week old, pup. He’s friendly, lovable, great with people, are young enough to learn to love other dogs, and playful! The pup is already adopted, but there are plenty of other dogs and cats that may be right for your home at the Humane Society of Erie County, 1911 Superior Street, Sandusky, or call 419/626-6220. While you’re there, pick up your 2017 calendar, featuring dogs and cats adopted at the Humane Society, for only $12!