Morning Mix Mutt – August 3

Meet ROCCO, an 80 pound gentle American Bull Dog. He is white with black ears. Rocco is friendly and walks well on a leash. He has interacted well with other dogs and visitors. See Rocco in person at the Huron County Humane Society located at 246 Woodlawn Ave (Rt. 18), Norwalk. Open Tuesday 1-6, Wednesday-Saturday 1-5; Closed Sunday Monday & Holidays.

Like them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Huron-County-Humane-Society/240455095483. See all the dogs and cats up for adoption at www.huroncountyhumanesociety.org