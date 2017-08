Here’s VANCE! He is a year and a half old retriever mix. Vance weights close to 70lbs, so he is a big boy and has a lot of energy, so he’ll need a lot of room and a fenced-in yard. He loves people and children, but would do best in a home as the only dog. See VANCE for yourself at the Humane Society of Erie County, 1911 Superior Street, Sandusky, or call 419/626-6220.