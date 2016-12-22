Your Body: Dangerous Moles

By Jeanette Torres

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

An Olympic gold medalist recently took to social media to thank a fan for drawing attention to a suspicious mole on his chest.

The Australian swimmer posted a picture on Instagram wearing a bandage just below his collarbone with the caption: “Shout out to the person that emailed the swim team doctor and told me to get my mole checked out.” While he didn’t elaborate, it looks like the mole was removed.

Here’s what you need to know about possible skin cancer:

Remember the A, B, C, D and E’s. A is for asymmetry, B is for border, C is for color, D is for diameter and E is for evolving, or if you have a new or changing mole.

Everyone is at risk for skin cancer, and when it comes to suspicious moles, when in doubt, cut it out.

