Your Body: Acne in Women

By Jeanette Torres

iStock/ThinkstockDR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Acne is not just something you experience when you’re a teenager — anywhere from 20 percent to 40 percent of adults continue to get breakouts after their 20s. But a new study may offer some hints as to why we struggle to maintain clear skin.

Researchers in Italy looked at 500 women and identified some acne-related risk factors in adults, including a low intake of fruits and vegetables, high stress levels and a family history of adult acne.

Here’s my prescription: Tackle this acne from all directions. Topical antibiotic wipes or tea tree oil can help. Low-dose oral antibiotics and/or some oral medications like aldactone or low-dose birth control pills can also really help.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Health