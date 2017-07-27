Teen with cancer granted wish to visit 'Good Morning America' in Times Square

By Louis Milman

(ABC News) Adam Garry, of Allen, Texas, 18, suffers from gastric cancer. His wish was granted by the “Make a Wish Foundation” to attend “Good Morning America’s” live show on July 27, 2017 at Times Square studios.(NEW YORK) — A Texas teen’s wish to attend a live taping of Good Morning America has been granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Adam Garry, of Allen, Texas, suffers from gastric cancer. The 18-year-old said he starts his day off by watching GMA and hopes to have a career in broadcast TV one day.

Thursday morning, Adam joined his mom, Jamie George, and stepdad, William George, in the Times Square studio. He received a signed photo from all the anchors backstage.

Adam was called on to help Michael Strahan with an on-air demonstration and start the GMA Wake Up Call with ABC’s chief meteorologist Ginger Zee.

“Is it so far everything you could dream?” Zee asked the teen.

“Yes, and it’s only 15 minutes in,” Adam replied with a laugh.

Adam even did the morning weather with Zee and gave a shout-out to his high school football team.

