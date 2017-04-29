Shannen Doherty's breast cancer in remission after 2-year battle: 'I am blessed'

By Michelle Boncardo

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Shannen Doherty is in remission following a two-year battle with breast cancer, she announced Friday on Instagram.

The former 90210 and Charmed actress, 46, posted a photo of herself, writing, “Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES.”

But Doherty, who married film producer Kurt Iswarienko in 2011, writes that she’s not out of the woods yet. “Now more waiting, she says. “As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait.”

Next up for Tennessee-born Doherty? “In the meantime, decisions,” she writes. “Reconstruction which is several surgeries. Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects. I am blessed, I know that. But for now…. remission. I’m going to just breathe. #cancerslayer.”

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015, and has been chronicling her battle against the disease on her Instagram page.

In February she announced in an Instagram post that she was finished with chemotherapy, writing, “Last day of chemo. Exhausted. Now that I’m done with chemo and radiation, the waiting game is here. Waiting for test. Waiting to see if I’m clear or not.”

Fast forward two months, and she is indeed in the clear — for now.

