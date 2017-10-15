No criminal charges in Colorado cheerleading forced-splits videos

By KT

iStock/Thinkstock(DENVER) — Shocking videos showing high school cheerleaders in Colorado being forced into splits sparked outrage this summer, and now officials say no criminal charges will be filed.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office announced the decision in a statement on Saturday following a weeks-long investigation by the Denver Police Department, which included dozens of interviews of cheerleaders from East High School, parents, school officials, and more.

One cheerleader was injured in connection with the cheerleading practice, according to the district attorney’s office.

“The video of the incident involving the injured student that has been widely disseminated is painful to watch,” Denver District Attorney Beth McCain said in a statement. “However, after a very thorough and careful review of all of the evidence gathered in the investigation and the statements of many members of the cheerleading squad, I have concluded that the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges.”

The videos show girls being forcibly pushed into splits, with one cheerleader crying in pain and telling the coach to stop.

The former coach, Ozell Williams, was fired after the videos went viral. Denver Public School Disctrict officials announced the retirement of the high schools principal, Andy Mendelsberg, and the resignation of assistant principal Lisa Porter a month ago, according to ABC affiliate KMGH-TV.



