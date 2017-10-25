New CDC app helps parents track children's development

By Michael Dobuski

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Parents have a new tool to track their child’s development. The Centers for Disease Control’s “Milestone Tracker” aims to give parents a way to keep tabs on developmental markers in their children and alert them to potential growth delays.

The app features milestone checklists as well as information on when to alert a child’s doctor to a potential developmental concern, such as autism. There is also a feature that sets reminders for a child’s developmental screenings.

The CDC says the new app will help with identifying developmental delays in children early, which will allow parents to connect with the appropriate doctors and treatment more quickly.

“Milestone Trackers” is available for both Apple and Android devices.

