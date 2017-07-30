Nashville mayor's son dies of apparent overdose

By Brittany Martinez

Pontuse/Thinkstock(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Nashville Mayor Megan Barry said Sunday that her only child, 22-year-old Max Barry, has died of an apparent drug overdose.

A statement released by the mayor and her husband, Bruce Barry, said their son died in Denver on Saturday night.

“Early this morning, we received news that no parents should ever have to hear. Our son Max suffered from an overdose and passed away. We cannot begin to describe the pain and heartbreak that comes with losing our only child. Our son was a kind soul full of life and love for his family and friends,” the statement said. “Our family would greatly appreciate your thoughts and prayers, and would respectfully ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of our child and begin to understand a world without his laughter and love in our lives.”

Max Barry graduated in June from the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington. It is unclear what exactly he overdosed on.

Funeral arrangements were pending as of Sunday and will be announced once plans are made, the mayor’s office said.

Megan Barry was sworn in as Nashville’s first female mayor in September 2015.

