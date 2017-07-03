"Motivated" podcast: How to sculpt your perfect body

By Jeanette Torres

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Actor Morris Chestnut was under pressure to drop weight before filming The Best Man Holiday in 2013.

With the help of his trainer Obi Obadike, Chestnut was able to lose more than 30 pounds in 12 weeks.

“It was challenging but to me it’s all about what you want…I feel that we control our own destiny to a certain extent,” Chestnut told ABC News’ Mara Schiavocampo on a recent episode of her podcast Motivated.

After his success, Chestnut decided to team up with his trainer Obadike to share their top fitness and nutrition tips. Their new book, The Cut: Lose up to 10 pounds in 10 Days and Sculpt Your Best Body, features gym and home exercise programs for all fitness levels but there’s also a big focus on diet.

“Eighty percent of weight loss is what you put into your body. So if you’re doing all the right things and putting in all the right the right nutrients into your body and you’re following a sensible workout program, even at home you can lose weight,” Obadike said.

The book also hopes to dispel popular fitness myths.

“Abs are made in the kitchen,” Chestnut said. “You have control of your body…if you want to change the way you look. Just be disciplined with your diet.”

