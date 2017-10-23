Mom's breast-feeding pump-kin carving hits home for women on social media

By KT

Taylor Tignor(ABINGDON, Va.) — One woman’s breast-feeding jack-o’-lantern creation is getting lots of love on Facebook.

Taylor Tignor of Abingdon, Virginia, shared a picture of her pumpkin on the Facebook page called Breastfeeding Mama Talk, where it received thousands of likes and shares.

“I’m very, very adamant on breast-feeding,” Tignor, a mother of two, told ABC News. “I don’t want to push it on people, but for those who do breast-feed, I wanted to normalize it while inspiring people to do something cool for Halloween.”

With help from her family, Tignor used a large pumpkin, a small pumpkin, two tomatoes and a breast pump. Inside the pump were pumpkin guts and pumpkin seeds.

“This is my ‘pump’kin,” Tignor captioned the pic. “She is so happy to give her baby the perfect seed nutrients. I’m very passionate about breastfeeding. Just wanted to inspire other mamas to be creative for Halloween. #normalizebreastfeeding”

Tignor said her pumpkin has received positive feedback from her neighbors as well.

