McCain in 'good spirits' after undergoing surgery for blood clot

By Kelly Terez

Win McNamee/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) had a blood clot removed from above his left eye on Friday, according to the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona, and the senator’s office.

“Surgeons successfully removed the 5-cm blood clot during a minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision,” Mayo Clinic said in a statement. “Tissue pathology reports are pending within the next several days.”

According to the hospital, the surgery went “very well” and McCain is in “good spirits.”

McCain will remain in Arizona with his family to recover from the surgery, a statement from his office said.

McCain’s absence could delay any Republican leadership plans for a vote on health-care this week. Republicans need 50 votes to advance the bill to the Senate floor, and they would only have 49 votes, based on two public “no” votes from Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.).

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Health