'Healthy Living for Summer': Having a balanced diet

By Kelly Terez
DigitalVision/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Dieting can be a frustrating experience, at times leading to feelings of guilt or tempting cravings. In the seventh episode of ABC News’ “Healthy Living for Summer” series, we spoke with Shawn Stevenson, a nutritionist, author and host of the podcast “The Model Health Show,” who shared advice on how to have a balanced diet without necessarily having to diet.
“The real cause of overeating, when it boils down to it, is that nutrient-deficiency leads to chronic overeating,” Stevenson said. “We need to be proactive with our nutrition, instead of reactive.”
Having a balanced lifestyle is preferable to sticking to a specific type of diet, Stevenson advises.
Quick tips
- Eat whole foods, or foods that are not as processed or refined
- Have leafy green vegetables often
- At the end of your day, make sure what you’re eating is not nutrient-deficient
- Incorporate short and intense exercises into your routine to fight stress and cravings
- Get plenty of sleep — try exercising in the morning and avoid too much technology (or blue light exposure) at night
- Think positively and avoid looking at food in terms of limits — call it a “treat” meal, not a “cheat” meal
