FDA approves first neonatal MRI device

By Louis Milman

Creatas/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the first MRI device specifically for neonatal brain and head imaging in neonatal intensive care units.

“Although we can use traditional MRI scanners to image neonates, taking babies outside of the neonatal intensive care unit to MRI suites presents great challenges,” said Vasum Peiris, chief medical officer for pediatrics and special populations at FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health.

The new device, called the Embrace Neonatal MRI system, would give physicians a safer way to image vulnerable, young patients. The system includes a temperature-controlled incubator that minimizes the baby’s movement.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Health