Colorado Chick-fil-A employee saves co-worker from choking during break

iStock/Thinkstock(HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo.) — A Chick-fil-A employee is being hailed after performing the Heimlich maneuver on a choking co-worker.

Andrew Myrant was on his break in a Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Chick-fil-A location when he noticed the co-worker signaling that he had food stuck in his throat.

As seen in a video, Myrant stands up and uses the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge the piece of food.

After his co-worker could breathe again, Myrant can be seen calmly sitting back down to finish his own meal.

Myrant is pretty modest about what happened.

“I mean, it makes me feel pretty awkward because I don’t feel like it, but they say ‘hero’ a lot, and one of my managers bought me a sandwich for the other day, so that was nice,” he said.

The manager of the location, south of Denver, said Myrant is a student at a local college. Myrant told Colorado media that he learned the Heimlich maneuver in high school.

The co-worker was able to return to work after the scary experience.

