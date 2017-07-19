CDC: More than 100 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes

By Louis Milman

Credit: James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(NEW YORK) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that more than 100 million American adults are living with diabetes or prediabetes, according to an updated report.

The data included in the report is as of 2015, at which point the CDC says, 30.3 million Americans — more than nine percent of the population — have diabetes. Another 84.1 million have prediabetes, a condition that could lead to type 2 diabetes within five years if untreated.

The rate of new diabetes diagnoses remain steady, the report shows. But the disease remains the seventh leading cause of death.

“Although these finding sreveal some progress in diabetes management and prevention, there are still too many Americans with diabetes and prediabetes,” said CDC Director Brenda Fitzgerald, M.D. “Now, more than ever, we must step up our efforts to reduce the burden of this serious disease.”

