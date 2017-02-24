Bush daughter scheduled to headline Planned Parenthood fundraiser

By Kelly Terez

Jemal Countess/Getty Images(FORT WORTH, Texas) — Former President George W. Bush’s daughter, Barbara Pierce Bush, is scheduled to be the keynote speaker for a Planned Parenthood fundraiser next week.

On Wednesday, Bush, 35, will headline Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas’ annual Forth Worth luncheon, according to an announcement from the women’s health organization.

The older Bush daughter has publicly supported Planned Parenthood, despite her father’s pro-life history. In a June New York Times interview with Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards, Bush referred to Planned Parenthood as “exceptional.”

Bush, the CEO and co-founder of Global Health Corps, was also spotted at a Paris fundraiser for Hillary Clinton in October.

