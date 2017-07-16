Baby goes crazy for her first ice cream cone in adorable viral video

By Kelly Terez

ABCNews.com(WEST POINT, Ala.) — One baby is putting the “i” in ice cream because she loves the cold stuff.

Ashley Cavanaugh’s youngest daughter, 9-month-old Emma, was treated to her very first ice cream cone last month thanks to the baby’s great-grandmother, who asked ABC News not to identify her.

It all started when Cavanaugh, 27, and her maternal grandmother took a trip to an ice cream store in West Point, Alabama.

“At first she wasn’t sure about it … and then she attacked it,” the mother of three told ABC News of baby Emma.

In a hilarious video now gone viral on Facebook with more than 22,000 views, Emma is seen shoving her face right into the ice cream.

“All my girls have enjoyed ice cream but she’s the only one that’s reacted like that,” the mom added.

