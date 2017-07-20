Approximately 60 sickened after eating at Virginia Chipotle

By Louis Milman

DanielMirer/iStock/Thinkstock(STERLING, Va.) — The Loudon County Health Department is continuing to investigate the reports of illnesses linked to a Chipotle restaurant earlier this month, saying approximately 60 people may have gotten sick.

“One ill patron has tested positive for norovirus,” Dr. David Goodfriend, director of the LCHD said. Goodfriend noted, however, that at this point there is not enough information to determine the cause of the outbreak.

The restaurant voluntarily closed on July 17 after being informed of multiple customers complaining of nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea within the previous two days. The restaurant was reopened on July 19.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said one in six Americans gets sick from contaminated food each year, and norovirus is the most common foodborne illness.

