Trick or Treat Schedule 2017

TRICK OR TREAT

AMHERST: Tuesday, October 31 – 5-7 pm

ATTICA: Sunday October 29 – 4:00-5:30pm

AVON: Tuesday, October 31 – 6-7:30 pm

AVON LAKE: Tuesday, October 31 – 6-7:30 pm

BAY VILLAGE: Tuesday, October 31 – 6-8 pm

BAYVIEW: Tuesday October 31, 6-8pm

BELLEVUE: Saturday October 28 – 5 – 8pm

BERLIN HEIGHTS: Tuesday October 31, 5-7pm

BRUNSWICK: Sunday, October 29 – 6-8 pm

BUCYRUS: Tuesday, October 31 – 5-7 pm

CASTALIA: Sunday October 29, 3-5pm

CATAWBA: Tuesday, October 31, 5:30-7:30pm

CEDAR POINT: For Sandusky city residents, Wednesday October 25, 6-8pm

CLYDE: Saturday, October 28, 5:30 – 6:30pm, parade at 4pm; Trunk Or Treat 5–8pm

DANBURY: Tuesday, October 31, 6-8pm

ELMORE: Tuesday October 31, 6-8pm

ELYRIA: Tuesday, October 31 – 6-7:30 pm

FREMONT: Sunday October 29, 4:30-6:30pm

FOSTORIA: Saturday October 28, 5:30-7pm

FOSTORIA HALLOWEEN PARADE: Sunday October 29 – 5– 6pm

GENOA: Tuesday, October 31, 6-7:30pm

GIBSONBURG: Sunday, October 29 – 5-7pm

GRAFTON: Tuesday, October 31 – 6-7:30pm

GREEN SPRINGS: Sunday, October 29 – 6-7 pm, after costume judging and the parade

GREENWICH: Tuesday, October 31 – 5:30 – 6:30 pm

HURON: Tuesday, October 31 – 5-7pm (individual neighborhood times may vary)

KELLEYS ISLAND: Saturday, October 21 for the EMS Pumpkin Carving from 12-2pm. Kids’ Halloween Costume Parade, How many Pieces in the basket Competition, S’mores Stations at Kelleys Island Brewery 1:30-5:30pm. Family hayride at 4H camp 3-5; Friday & Saturday October 27 & 28 for adults.

LAGRANGE: Tuesday, October 31 – 6-7:30 pm

LAKEWOOD: Tuesday, October 31 – 6-8 pm

LINDSEY: Sunday, October 29, 4:30-6pm

LORAIN: Tuesday, October 31 – 6-7:30 pm

LOUDONVILLE: Saturday, October 28. Downtown trick or treat 5-6pm; neighborhood trick or treat 6-7pm

MANSFIELD: Friday, October 27 – 5:30-7 pm in downtown Mansfield

MARBLEHEAD: Tuesday, October 31, 6-8pm

MEDINA: Tuesday, October 31 – 6-8 pm

MILAN: Tuesday, October 31 – 5 – 6pm (Rainout date, November 1, 5-6pm)

MONROEVILLE: Sunday, October 29, 1-2:30pm. Parade at 3pm.

MT. VERNON: Tuesday, October 31 – 5:30-7 pm

NEW LONDON: Saturday, October 28, 4-5pm. Rotary Club Annual Halloween Parade at 6pm.

NORTH FAIRFIELD: Saturday, October 28, 4:30-6pm

NORTH OLMSTED: Tuesday, October 31 6-8 pm

NORTH RIDGEVILLE: Tuesday, October 31 – 6-7:30 pm

NORWALK: Tuesday, October 31 – 6pm-7:30 pm

OAK HARBOR: Tuesday, October 31, 6 – 7:30pm

OBERLIN: Tuesday, October 31 – 6-7 pm

OLMSTED FALLS: Tuesday, October 31 – 6-8 pm

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP: Tuesday, October 31 – 6-8 pm

PERKINS: times and days vary by neighborhood, Trunk or Treat at Erie Co Fairgrounds, Thursday October 26 5-6:30

PORT CLINTON: Sunday, October 29 – 1-3 pm

PORT CLINTON DOWNTOWN MERCHANTS: Saturday, October 28 – 1 – 4 PM

ROCKY RIVER: Tuesday, October 31 – 6-8 pm

SANDUSKY: Tuesday, October 31 – 5-7:30 pm

SANDUSKY DOWNTOWN TRICK OR TREAT: Saturday, October 28, 11am-1pm on Columbus Ave.

SANDUSKY MALL: Not So Scary Fall Festival, Saturday October 21, 11am-3pm, center Court

SHELBY: Thursday, October 26, 5:30-7pm, Halloween Parade Saturday October 28, 2pm.

STRONGSVILLE: Tuesday, October 31 – 6-8 pm

TIFFIN: Sunday October 29, 6-8pm

TIFFIN DOWNTOWN MERCHANTS TRICK OR TREAT: Friday October 27 – 3:30–5pm

VERMILION: Tuesday, October 31 – 6pm-7:30pm

WAKEMAN: Sunday October 29 – 3-5pm

WELLINGTON: Tuesday, October 31 – 6-7:30 pm

WESTLAKE: Tuesday, October 31 – 6-8 pm

WILLARD: Tuesday, October 31, 5:30 – 6:30pm

WOODVILLE: Tuesday October 31, 6-8pm

Information gathered from city/township offices and websites.

• It is recommended that children be in groups of two or more and

that an adult accompanies them. ‘Children’ are defined as 14 years of age or younger.

• Trick or Treaters should stay within their own neighborhoods and

only go to houses that demonstrate a willingness to participate by turning their porch lights on. ‘Neighborhoods’ are defined as a three-block area in all directions around the child’s home.

• Remind children that they should carry a flashlight, walk on

sidewalks and driveways, cross only at corners and to never cross between parked cars. Children should be alert to cars that may be turning into or backing out of driveways.

• Children should have all of their candy checked by an adult

before they eat anything.

• Motorists are encouraged to drive cautiously.

Bikers Against Abused and Neglected Children would like to remind everyone: Halloween is near and with all the costumes, parties, trick or treating, parents should stay vigilant and use certain safety precautions at all times. Parents, please speak to your children about trick or treat safety, such as wearing reflective clothing, never entering homes, waiting until an adult checks their treats, and never go alone. Please be aware, that albeit fun, local scares like “Haunted Houses” should have adult supervision. Not all background their employees. You never know who is behind that mask.

HAUNTED HOUSES



NIGHT OF THE LIVING FED. Get a ghoulishly good meal at our all-you-can-eat buffet and dine with some of our unburied screamsters as they return to dine with you at this Haunt-themed dinner experience. Advance purchase tickets: $20 adults; $15 kids 12 and under. Cedar Point Convention Center, Saturdays: 5:00- 7:00 p.m.

HALLOWEEKENDS, Cedar Point, Friday 6pm-12mid; Saturday 11am-12mid; Sunday 11am-8pm. Spooky chills and monstrous fun for the little ones in a family-friendly daytime event. Nighttime feature more adult scares with ghouls and terror emerging.

LAKE EERIE FEARFEST, Sep 29-Oct 31. Open Friday and Saturday through Oct 07, then Friday-Sunday through Oct 29 and Tuesday Oct 31. Hours: Fri-Sat 7:30-11:30 pm, Sun 7:30-9:30 pm, $15/person (Ghostly Manor only), $25/person (all five haunted houses), Ghostly Manor Thrill Center, 3319 Milan Rd. (US 250), Sandusky. Five of the most entertaining Haunted Houses on Lake Eerie! Recognized by The Travel Channel’s “Best Places I’ve Ever Been” series. Rated one of FORBES Top Ten Great Haunted Attractions for 2013. Hours on October 31: 7:30-9:30 pm.

THE HAUNTED HYDRO DARK ATTRACTION PARK, open through November 1, Friday & Saturday 7:30-11:30, Sunday 7:30-10:30, with a Friendly Monsters for the little ones at 5:30 October 22nd & 29th. This year’s attractions: Haunt-O-Pacalypse 2. The HYDRO features 2 MAIN attractions: “HYDRO – QUARANTINE” and “THE WOODS – INFESTATION”. COURTYARD SIDE ATTRACTIONS include: 3 NEW High-Speed 5-minute Escape Rooms, Ghouls Gallery Dark Photo Art Exhibit, Crazy Bob’s Shirt Shack and Gift Shop, Undead Creations professional Airbrushing, Photo Op’s, R & D Concessions and MORE!

GHOST TOURS. Hop on board our Adventure Bus and visit the area’s most historically haunted sites. Our interactive tour guided by a paranormal professional will stop at local sites where you will hear stories that will be sure to send chills up your spine. Tours run October from 7 to 11 PM. Remember to dress for the weather, we will be exploring sites both indoors and outdoors. The pick-up location will be Giant Eagle in Sheffield Village, OH and the tours will run throughout Lorain county. Tickets are just $45 plus tax and are on sale now! October 1 – October 31st.

HAUNTVILLE HAUNTED HOUSE, West River Road North, Elyria. Open Fridays and Saturdays from 7pm-midnight, until Nov. 4, and Thursdays and Sundays from 7-10pm Oct 9-30, with four different haunted attractions.

ESCAPE FROM BLOOD PRISON, Thursday-Sunday through Nov. 5 at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield. Beyond the Blood Prison, Mansfield is home to four other haunted sites worth visiting, as well as a variety of haunted houses including: the Haunted Bissman Building; Mansfield Fire Museum; Malabar Farm State Park; and the Renaissance Theater. Details are found at HauntedMansfield.com. Filming is also currently underway at the prison for Escape Plan 3, starring Sylvester Stallone.

DARKENWOOD HAUNT, Friday & Saturday through Oct 28, 7-11pm, next to the Historic Old School House, Rt 60, Vermilion.

SPOOKY RANCH. Five dynamic attractions including The ” Famous Haunted Hayride,” the best and most technically advanced haunted hayride in the state of Ohio. September 22 thru October 30, Thursdays and Sundays 7PM-9:30PM and Fridays and Saturday 7PM to 11:30PM. Rockin’-R-Ranch 19066 East River Rd (SR 252), Columbia Station.

OLD WEST PUMPKIN FEST AT ROCKIN’-R-RANCH. Sept. 23 – Oct. 29 (Every Sat & Sun from 12noon-5pm). Unlimited hayrides, pony rides, live costume character show, petting farm, Children’s Haunted House in 3D (no live actors), food concessions, pumpkins, produce, gem mining, Duck Pond, and souvenirs available. New Zombie Paint Ball Hunt in 3D. Rockin R’ Ranch 19066 East River Rd. (SR 252) Columbia Station.

HALLOWEEN DINNER & SEANCE. Tuesday October 31, 7pm, at Landoll’s Mohican Castle. Executive Chef Kyle Elsasser and his team will be creating a special 4 course plated meal for the event. Then, let nationally-recognized Séance Guide Sal Cioppa transport you on a journey through darkness that will mystify, amaze, and send chills up your spine. Not merely a recreation of a Victorian séance, this theatrical adventure will leave you with a whole new fear of the dark. Reservations Required. For more information call 419-994-3427 or visit www.landollsmohicancastle.com

HALLOWEEN NIGHT GHOST WALK. Tuesday October 31, 10:30pm, at Landoll’s Mohican Castle. Take a trip back in time to the 1830’s as you embark on Halloween night for a one and half hour guided haunted history tour of Heyd cemetery. Learn about the early pioneers of the castle property and the mischievous things they do to the current visitors. During the last 15 minutes of the tour you will attempt to communicate with the spirits that call Landoll’s Mohican Castle Home. Call for reservations. For more information call 419-994-3427 or visit www.landollsmohicancastle.com.

PANIC IN THE PINES HAUNTED HAYRIDE AND TRAIL, Friday & Saturday Oct 13-14 and Oct 20-21, 8-10 pm (weather permitting), Country Lane Tree Farm, Genoa. Northwest Ohio’s only haunted hayride.

ESCAPE FROM BLOOD PRISON haunted prison experience opens Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. and runs every Thursday-Sunday through Nov. 5 at Ohio State Reformatory, best known for its starring role in The Shawshank Redemption. Filming is also currently underway at the prison for Escape Plan 3, starring Sylvester Stallone. Beyond the Blood Prison, Mansfield is home to four other haunted sites worth visiting, as well as a variety of haunted houses including: the Haunted Bissman Building; Mansfield Fire Museum; Malabar Farm State Park; and the Renaissance Theater. For more info go to DestinationMansfield.com.

FUN ACTIVITIES

HUFF AND PUFF ZOMBIE 5K, Saturday & Sunday, Oct 21-28, 5-10pm, Synergy Woods, Avon. Obstacles include mud pits, cargo net climbs, walls, wire crawls, and you get to shoot paintballs at live zombies! Most of this run is at night and trails will be lit up with lights.

HALLOWEEN BOO BASH AT THE BAY. Oct 21-22. What do you get when you mix over 2,000 people in costume, frosty cold adult beverages, and great live entertainment? You get Ohio’s largest island Halloween Party and a great time! Costume Contests with numerous prizes cash prizes take place at Mr. Ed’s Bar & Grille! Downtown bars and taverns decorate with a haunting theme! Book early as this weekend usually fills up! This is the island’s last big weekend of the year and doors close on Sunday at 11:00 AM sharp, so don’t miss out on your last chance to party at Put-in-Bay for 2017!

TAKE AND MAKE MONSTER CRAFTS. October 23-28. Stop by Children’s Services and choose a fun, Halloween craft! (all ages). Located at the Sandusky Library.

SANDUSKY WITCHES’ WALK, Wednesday Oct 25, 5:30pm, starting at Sandusky State Theatre, going through downtown Sandusky. Dress in witch attire and stop at sponsor businesses for treats, refreshments and prizes.

NOSFERATU SILENT MOVIE WITH ORGAN ACCOMPANIMENT, Thursday Oct 26, 7 pm, Sandusky State Theatre.

INDOOR FAMILY HALLOWEEN HULLABALOO IN STRONGSVILLE. Friday, October 27, 2017; 6pm. Come dressed in costume to the family Halloween party and enjoy candy, games, inflatables, dancing, crafts, cookie decorating, hot dogs, chips, and Halloween treats. {Find Out More}. Located at Ehrnfelt Recreation Center, 18100 Royalton Rd., Strongsville. $8 per person (age 3+), $5 for children ages 1-2, and FREE for babies under 1 year old.

HAUNTED PRISON TOURS. Fri. Oct. 27, 7:30-8:30pm. Did you know Osborn MetroPark used to a be a prison farm? Join Cheryl and Melissa on a behind the scenes tour and learn about the history of the prison farm as well as some of creepy happenings that have occurred here! You will also listen to recordings of paranormal activity that was recorded right here! Drinks and snacks will be provided. Suitable for all ages. Registration required. Limit 30. Osborn MetroPark, Frost Center, Erie Room, 3910 Perkins Ave, Huron.

SPOOKTACULAR IN THE PARK AFTER DARK. Join the Sandusky County Park District for our Spooktacular in the Park after Dark! on Saturday, October 28 from 6:00-9:00pm at White Star Park Barn & Cabins. Come have a little Halloween fun as we open the “creepy cabin”, have a bonfire, games and wagon rides. This is a FREE family fun event. Don’t forget to wear your best costume!! Please register at www.lovemyparks.com or call 419-334-4495.

JAMIE’S TRICK OR TREAT. Sat. Oct. 28th.

HALLOWEEN FAIR, Friday & Saturday through Oct 28, 5-10pm, Carlisle Visitor Center, LaGrange. Non-spooky for the little kids from 5-7pm, and scarier attractions after 7pm.

TRICKS & TREATS – CROCKER PARK HALLOWEEN CELEBRATION. Saturday, October 28, 2017; 12pm-4pm. Kids trick-or-treating will take place throughout the property at participating retailers (beginning at 1pm), and the Halloween Express will be running for the day ($3 per ride; 12pm-6pm). Cleveland Food Trucks will serve up lunch and dinner while you enjoy vendors and exhibitors, live music and entertainment, pet costume contest, and more. Free of charge. {Find Out More}. Located at 25 Main St., Westlake.

BRUNSWICH HILLS FIREFIGHTER ASSOCIATION ANNUAL HALLOWEEN BONFIRE. October 28, 2017; 5pm-8pm. Enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities, including the ever-popular hayrides! Come dressed in the spirit of Halloween for the new costume contest, and bring your own precarved pumpkin for the pumpkin carving contest. Food from Firetruck Pizza and other refreshments will be available. {Find Out More}. Free of charge. Plum Creek Park South, 2500 Plum Creek Pkwy., Brunswick.

HALLOWEEN HUSTLE 15K, 5K, & Kids Dash will take place on Sunday, October 29 at Ghostly Manor. Immediately following the race, runners and spectators alike are invited to partake in a special after party at Ghostly Manor. The event will support Boys & Girls Club of Erie County. Register online at http://halloween5ksandusky.com/sign-up/. The Halloween Hustle 15K & 5K is an officially timed event using the disposable B-Tag timing system. Timing chips are attached directly to the back of your bib number and are to remain adhered for the duration of the event. All 15K & 5K participants will receive a Halloween Hustle long-sleeve dri-fit shirt and a 15K or 5K FINISHER MEDAL! (*shirt and medal are subject to change). Special awards and prizes will be given to: Best Individual Costume, Best Group Costume, and Best Kids Costume.

MALLOWEEN AT GREAT NORTHERN MALL. Sunday, October 29, 2017; 11am-1:30pm.This fun-filled day is for kids 10 and under, so dress up the entire family in your favorite costumes (no full facial masks or toy weapons please) and enjoy live entertainment in the Dining Court, including a magic show and balloon twists with Flower the Clown. You can then stroll the mall and play games, participate in activities like face painting, take a spin on the prize wheel, get a not-so-creepy tattoo, or make a craft. And of course, bring your bucket or pillow case and trick-or-treat at more than 30 participating retailers. {Find Out More}. Free of charge. Located at 4954 Great Northern Blvd., North Olmsted.

MALL-O-WEEN AT SOUTHPARK MALL. Sunday, October 29, 2017; 11am-2pm. Monsters, superheroes, princesses, kings and queens, ghosts and ghouls – all 10 years old or under – are invited to have an imaginative, spooktacular good time dressing up in their Halloween finest (no full facial masks or toy weapons please) for mall-wide trick-or-treating (receive a bag from one of our participating Trick-or-Treat retailers). Kids can also enjoy a Center Court Halloween party hosted by The Real PopFusion featuring games, contests, prizes, Halloween-themed photo opps, and more. {Find Out More}. Free of charge. 500 SouthPark Ctr., Strongsville.

FALL FESTIVAL AT CHRIST CHURCH ELYRIA CAMPUS. Saturday, October 29, 2017; 12:15pm-2pm.

Fun for everyone featuring live music, trunk-or-treating, bounce house, hay maze, and more. {Find Out More}. Free of charge. 1420 S. Abbe Rd., Elyria.

HALLOWEEN PARADE & COSTUME CONTEST. Sunday, October 29, 2017; 3pm. This annual Halloween Parade and Costume Contest is sponsored by the Amherst Fire Department. Registration for the costume contest will begin at 3pm; judging will start promptly at 4pm with the parade to follow immediately thereafter. Cider and donuts will be available at City Hall after the parade. In the event of inclement weather, the costume contest will be held at the Amherst Fire Station, located at 414 Church St. Free of charge. {Find Out More}. San Spring Building, 480 Park Ave., Amherst.

HALLOWEEN SCAVENGER HUNT AT LORAIN COUNTY METRO PARKS. Tuesday, October 31, 2017; 10am-11:30am. Join in a spooky adventure with prizes and candy! Feel free to dress in costume. {Find Out More}. Free of charge. Vermilion River Reservation, 51211 N Ridge Rd., Vermilion.

