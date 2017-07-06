Stuff the Bus 2017

Stuff the Bus was originated by the Sandusky Mall several years ago. In 2012 a partnership was started with Ohio Business College, United Way of Erie County, The Volunteer Center, and VacationLand Federal Credit Union. The goal is to assist families in need by providing school supplies and backpacks to Erie County children in grades K-6.

Through the generosity of businesses, grants, and the community, we hope to fulfill our goal of distributing 1,000 stuffed backpacks to area schools. Watch for additional information including a suggested supply list, donation sites, and our wrap up event on August 1, 2014.

If you would like to be a donation site or have any questions, please contact:

Amy Porter at The Volunteer Center: 419-627-0074

Mary Sartor at the Sandusky Mall: 419-626-8574, ext. 120

Heather Gilchrist at VLFCU: 419-625-9025, ext. 1342

