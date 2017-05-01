We’re treating Mix listeners to, yet, another free cruise around Lake Erie on The Goodtime One on Thursday, May 25th, 2017!

It’s going to be an awesome cruise on Lake Erie! If you haven’t been before, you don’t know what you’re missing! We’ll be cranking out Mix hits, dance music, and rock classics throughout the cruise. There’s also going to be A TON of free food from Mesenburg Creative Catering on board, so come hungry!

On May 25th, we’ll be boarding at the Jackson Street Pier in downtown Sandusky, starting at 5:30pm, and departing at 6pm.

Everyone on the cruise will get a t-shirt from New Direction in Norwalk! Be sure to take lots of pictures and post them to Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with the #MixCruise2017 hashtag. We’ll be randomly-selecting winners to receive some great prizes!

It’s a free cruise, but you need a ticket (21 and older only). You can win them on-air on the Morning Mix with Randy Hugg, or stop out to Daly’s Pub (dates & times soon to come), where Troy will have your chance to win boarding passes.

Daly’s Mix Cruise details:

Thursday, May 25th, departing from the Jackson Street Pier in downtown Sandusky.

Boarding time: 5:30pm

Departure time: 6:00pm

Returning to port: Approximately 8:30pm

SPONSORED BY:







