Join Troy at Dancing on Main Street in Downtown Amherst!

He’ll be broadcasting live from the one day festival Saturday, August 5th 3-7 PM, & even giving out some prizes!

The annual Dancing on Main Street is Sat. Aug. 5th, 3 to 11:30 pm. This community music festival showcases top area bands and helps promote downtown Amherst’s great taverns and diverse restaurants. Food concessions and beverages will be offered on the streets. Main Street Amherst offers cold beer on tap and Mike’s Hard Lemonade. Kid friendly activities. Many downtown shops and businesses stay open late for your shopping convenience.



Join the family fun!

Come early, and stay late!

