Randy will be broadcasting live, Saturday, August 12 from 12-2 pm at BrewFest Waterfront District 2017!

Mix 1027 is a proud sponsor for the 4th annual BrewFest Waterfront District on August 12th from 12-6 pm in Downtown Lorain at Black River Landing.

This one day festival will feature over 40 craft brewers, food trucks, and live entertainment.

Tickets are just $25 in advance and include 15 – 4oz samples and a souvenir taster glass. Day of tickets are $35, but why wait!

BrewFest 2017 is can’t miss event this summer!

This event is a benefit for Lorain Growth Corp. and is rain or shine.

Must be 21 or over.

Throwback BrewFest pictures

CLICK HERE TO GO TO THE BREWFEST WEBSITE

CLICK HERE TO GO TO THE BREWFEST FACEBOOK