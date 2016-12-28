Zach Galifianakis and Wife Welcome Second Child

By Stephen Iervolino

2016 – FX(LOS ANGELES) — Zach Galifianakis and his wife, Quinn Lundberg welcomed their second child a month ago, E! Online revealed on Tuesday.

The baby boy, named Rufus Emmanuel Lundberg, was born on November 7.

The Baskets star and his wife of four years are also parents to a 3-year-old son.

It’s not surprising that it took more than a month for Galifianakis to share the news — he’s notoriously secretive when it comes to his private life. He revealed the gender of the couple’s first child — along with a risque story about bathing with his son — during a 2014 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after keeping it a secret for an entire year.

Baskets, co-created by Galifanakis and Louis C.K., returns for its second season January 19 on FX.

