Woody Allen says he's "sad" for Harvey Weinstein, later clarifies

By Stephen Iervolino

Getty Images/Kevin Winter(LOS ANGELES) — Woody Allen had to clarify a statement regarding producer Harvey Weinstein, after he was quoted as saying he was “sad” for the disgraced former movie mogul.

“The whole Harvey Weinstein thing is very sad for everybody involved,” Allen told the BBC. “Tragic for the poor women that were involved, sad for Harvey that [his] life is so messed up.”

The quote made headlines for the wrong reasons.

Later Allen clarified his comments in a statement to Variety. “When I said I felt sad for Harvey Weinstein I thought it was clear the meaning was because he is a sad, sick man,” the statement read. “I was surprised it was treated differently. Lest there be any ambiguity, this statement clarifies my intention and feelings.”

The BBC reported that Allen said he hoped the allegations would lead to changes in Hollywood, but he also expressed concern about a “witch hunt atmosphere.”

“You also don’t want it to lead to a witch hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself. That’s not right either,” Allen said. “But sure, you hope that something like this could be transformed into a benefit for people rather than just a sad or tragic situation.”

Allen’s son, Ronan Farrow, reported on the allegations against Weinstein in an article published by the New Yorker.

Allen was publicly accused in 2014 of having molested his and Mia Farrow’s adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, more than 20 years before. The writer and director has consistently denied the allegation.

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women, including actresses Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie. He was fired a week ago from The Weinstein Co. he helped to found.

