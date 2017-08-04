'Will & Grace' revival already gets second-season pick-up

By ABC News Radio

“Will & Grace” cast, producers and NBC executives; Robert Trachtenberg/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — Here’s great news for Will & Grace fans.

Ahead of its revival, scheduled for this fall, NBC has picked up the sitcom for a 13-episode second season. In addition, the network’s expanded its first season from 12 to 16 episodes.

NBC boss Bob Greenblatt made the announcement on Thursday at the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills. The revival will reunite original cast members Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally, who will also all be back for season two.

Will & Grace returns September 28 on NBC.

