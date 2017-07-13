Which shows and stars will be recognized when Emmy nominations are announced this morning?

By Stephen Iervolino

“How to Get Away with Murder” Emmy Winner Viola Davis — ABC/Image Group LA(LOS ANGELES) — Nominees for the 69th Emmy Awards will be announced Thursday morning beginning at 8:20 a.m. Pacific via live streamed video on Emmys.com.

Some Emmy perennials, like Game of Thrones, didn’t have new seasons eligible this year, which may open the door for new nominees. But several long time favorites are likely to be nominated again including HBO’s political comedy Veep and its star Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Other longtime Emmy favorites likely to receive nominations include How to Get Away with Murderactress Viola Davis and Transparent actor Jeffrey Tambor.

With no Game of Thrones, new shows could make hay like Netflix’s Queen Elizabeth bioseries The Crown, and its lead actress Claire Foy; Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and it’s lead, Elisabeth Moss; and HBO’s Westworld.

And while the drama category has been dominated by cable shows for a decade, one new network series, NBC’s This Is Us, is likely to earn a number of nominations, including one for star Sterling K. Brown. Of course there’s also the pop phenomenon that was Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Another new show — Atlanta — and its star — Donald Glover — are likely to receive nominations in the comedy categories.

In the Limited Series category, eyes will be on big names like Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidmanand their HBO series Big Little Lies, though FX’s Fargo is also a perennial contender, and there’s speculation that there will be nominations for this season’s stars Ewan McGregor and Carrie Coon.

McGregor, Witherspoon and Kidman aren’t the only movie stars in the running: There’s Robert DeNiro, who played fraudster Bernie Madoff in HBO’s The Wizard of Lies, Kevin Spacey in House of Cardsand John Turturro who appeared in HBO’s The Night Of.

We’ll know later today who the nominees are, then we can start speculating about the winners.

