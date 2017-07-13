"Westworld," "Saturday Night Live" lead 69th Emmy Awards nominations

By Andrea Dresdale

© 2017 Academy of Television Arts & SciencesThe major nominations for the 69th annual Emmy Awards were announced this morning by Shemar Moore and Anna Chlumsky. HBO’s Westworld and NBC’s Saturday Night Live lead the nominees, with 22 nods each.

The Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will air live, Sept 17 on CBS

Here are the nominees in the major categories:

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Comedy Series

Atlanta

black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Night Of

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Robert DeNiro, Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Georffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Zach Galifiniakis, Baskets

Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Reality Competition

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety/Talk Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Real Time with Bill Maher

