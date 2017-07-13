"Westworld," "Saturday Night Live" lead 69th Emmy Awards nominations

© 2017 Academy of Television Arts & SciencesThe major nominations for the 69th annual Emmy Awards were announced this morning by Shemar Moore and Anna Chlumsky. HBO’s Westworld and NBC’s Saturday Night Live lead the nominees, with 22 nods each.
The Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will air live, Sept 17 on CBS
Here are the nominees in the major categories:
Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Comedy Series
Atlanta
black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Genius
The Night Of
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
Robert DeNiro, Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Georffrey Rush, Genius
John Turturro, The Night Of
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Zach Galifiniakis, Baskets
Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Reality Competition
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Variety/Talk Series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Real Time with Bill Maher
