Wesley Snipes on rebooting his iconic films: "If it ain't broke, don't fix it"

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Wesley Snipes may be “ready” to take on a Blade sequel, but when it comes to his other iconic films, like New Jack City, White Man Can’t Jump or even To Wong Foo, the actor believes it’s better to leave well enough alone.

“I always believe if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Snipes tells ABC Radio. “I have an abundance of creativity, so I’m comfortable with trying something new, exploring something new.”

Snipes says instead of focusing on remaking past films, he’d rather put his energy into new projects — like his new novel, the supernatural thriller Talon of God.

“Like in Talon of God — that idea of writing a book and the challenges that come with that– I gravitate towards that,” he explains. “It helps me to become stronger, to be a spiritual person, a healer, and a warrior at the same time.

Still, the accomplished actor is very aware that his sci-fi adventure Blade has spawned a movement and fanbase of its own. Snipes says he plans to mimic the trilogy’s success by eventually bringing Talon of God to the big screen.

“We hope and wish for the same thing in Talon of God once that film is made…as I breathe and live with the grace of the Most High,” he says.

Talon of God is out and available in stores and online.

