Watch: Tyler Perry returns in "Boo 2! A Madea Halloween" teaser-trailer

By Stephen Iervolino

Tyler Perry (“Madea”) in Lionsgate Home Entertainment’s “Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween”

(NEW YORK) — Madea is back, and even scarier!

Lionsgate has released the first teaser-trailer for Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, the 10th film to feature the trash-talking, gun-totin’ Madea character that launched his career.

In the film, which borrows from popular horror flicks like Scream and Poltergeist, Madea’s crew of Bam and Hattie head to a haunted campground where they encounter monsters, goblins and bogeyman.

The comedy also references Jordan Peele’s recent hit thriller, Get Out, feturing Uncle Joe demonstrating his own interpretation of the Get Out challenge.

“I saw this movie and I’ll show you want they do,” he says as he gets out the car and runs in the direction of a masked man with a chainsaw.

Moments later, when Joe is face to face with the masked man, he stops and says, “I’ve changed my mind,” pivoting and running away.

In addition to Perry as Madea, the cast includes Cassi Davis, Patrice Lovely, Yousef Erakat, Lexy Panterra, Andre Hall, Diamond White, Brock O. Hurn, and Tito Ortiz.

Boo! A Madea Halloween did more than decent business when it opened last October, debuting at #1 with $28.5 million and taking in just over $73 million domestically on a reported production budget of $20 million.

Boo 2! A Madea Halloween opens nationwide on October 20.

