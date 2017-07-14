"War for the Planet of the Apes" tops this week's new releases

By Stephen Iervolino

2017 Twentieth Century Fox FIlm Corp.(LOS ANGELES) — Opening nationwide on Friday:

* War for the Planet of the Apes — The final chapter in the Planet of the Apes trilogy finds Caesar — played by Andy Serkis — wrestling with his darker instincts as he battles a ruthless colonel — portrayed by Woody Harrelson — to determine the fate of humans and apes and the future of the planet. Rated PG-13.

* The Big Sick — Bridesmaids and Trainwreck producer Judd Apatow’s breakout comedy, The Big Sick, which debuted in limited release a few weeks ago, opens in theaters across the country on Friday. Silicon Valley‘s Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan star as a couple dealing with their cultural differences as their relationship grows. Co-starring Holly Hunter and Ray Romano. Rated R.

* Wish Upon — A teenage girl discovers a box that carries magic powers, but a deadly price for using them as well. Starring Joey King and Ryan Phillippe. Rated PG-13.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* Lady MacBeth — This British drama, set in 19th century England, centers on a young bride who has been sold into marriage to a middle-aged man who enters into an affair with a worker on her estate. Starring Florence Pugh, Cosmo Jarvis and Paul Hilton. Rated R.

