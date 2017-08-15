"Walking Dead" co-creator & producers sue AMC over profits

By Stephen Iervolino

AMC/Jordin Althaus(LOS ANGELES) — The Walking Dead co-creator, Robert Kirkman, who wrote the comics on which the show is based, and three of the show’s producers have sued AMC for breach of contract, among other claims, accusing the network of failing to make good on payments Kirkman and the producers say they are owed.

The suit, filed Monday in Superior Court in Los Angeles, alleges that AMC used corporate accounting and deals among its various related companies to avoid payouts on profit sharing and licensing agreements.

The parties are seeking damages to be determined at trial, but The Hollywood Reporter says potential damages could reach a billion dollars.

An earlier suit, brought by co-creator Frank Darabont, who was fired as an executive producer during The Walking Dead‘s second season seeks $280 million in payments, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That suit is already in the early stages of litigation.

In a statement to the industry trade publication, an AMC rep said, “These kinds of lawsuits are fairly common in entertainment and they all have one thing in common – they follow success. Virtually every studio that has had a successful show has been the target of litigation like this, and The Walking Deadhas been the #1 show on television for five years in a row, so this is no surprise. We have enormous respect and appreciation for these plaintiffs, and we will continue to work with them as partners, even as we vigorously defend against this baseless and predictably opportunistic lawsuit.”

