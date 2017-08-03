Vin Diesel working on a 'Miami Vice' reboot?

By ABC News Radio

L-R: Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas; Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank(NEW YORK) — Is NBC is looking into a possible reboot of its classic 1980s police drama Miami Vice?

Variety reports Vin Diesel’s production company, along with Chris Morgan, who has written six of the Fast & Furious films, reportedly are heading the project, which is still in the early stages of development.

Miami Vice originally ran on NBC from 1984-1990 and starred Don Johnson as James “Sonny” Crockett and Philip Michael Thomas as Ricardo Tubbs, two Miami narcotics detectives. Edward James Olmos starred as their enigmatic boss, Lt. Martin Castillo.

The show also boasted guest appearances by Gene Simmons, Pam Grier, Laurence Fishburne, Viggo Mortensen, and John Leguizamo, among many others.

Michael Mann, who executive-produced the original series, went on to produce and direct a big screen reboot in 2006 starring Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell.

Should Miami Vice return, it would join NBC’s revival of Will & Grace, which is also returning with its full cast for a 12-episode limited run in the fall.

