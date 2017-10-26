Veronica Mars" mini-series could be happening, according to Kristen Bell

By Stephen Iervolino

ABC/Lou Rocco(LOS ANGELES) — After three seasons and a Kickstarter-funded movie, it sounds like Veronica Mars will live to sleuth another day. According to star Kristen Bell, the cult favorite may be returning as a mini-series.

She dropped the scoop during an IndieWire Facebook Live interview with her Veronica Mars co-star Ryan Hansen.

“[Creator] Rob [Thomas] and I are sort of in constant contact about when we could do it again,” Bell tells Hansen over the phone. “There’s a lot of willingness and commitment to doing it again.”

One of the issues, though, is Bell’s current day job on The Good Place. But it sounds like she’s ready to make it work — minus the Kickstarter campaign this time. The campaign’s goal was to raise $2 million, which is did in a record 11 hours. Fans ultimately contributed over $5.7 million to get the film made.

“Personally, and I think that Rob probably agrees, A) we’ll never make the fans pay for it again; B) the format works better in an episodic, where you get a little more of it,” she says. “…So we want to do a miniseries.”

Bell adds, “We are willing to put the effort in. I mean, if I have to do it as Murder, She Wrote at 80, we’re going to do it. It’s going to happen.”

Veronica Mars ended its three-season run in 2007. The movie debuted in 2014.

