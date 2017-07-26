Usher joins James Corden for “Carpool Karaoke” on Tuesday’s "The Late Late Show"

By Stephen Iervolino

Usher made a surprise visit to The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night for the latest edition of "Carpool Karaoke." The segment, which may have been filmed some time ago, made no mention of the singer's recent scandal and went right into the music.

Seconds after James stops to pick up Usher, they’re singing “Yeah,” and tackling the Ludacris rap part together.

James asks him about dancing and popping bottles and stops so James can show Usher his moves. Next they go off on “Let It Burn.”

While they’re driving, Usher thinks they passed his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, so James goes back around and they find it. Usher says he thinks it’s weird to have a star on the sidewalk where people can walk on it. When they get out, they see that it could use a cleaning, so the two are soon polishing it up as James cautions people nearby to be respectful and walk around the star.

Next, they’re singing, “Caught Up.” Usher tells James that he’s a vegan but having some difficulty.

“I like beef, I like chicken. But I’m a vegan,” he says.

To which James replies, “Just so you know, that means you’re not a vegan.”

After a brief take on “I Don’t Mind,” there is a lively discussion about Usher calling his woman a b**** which James says he definitely could not do, though Usher seems to be OK with it. “You don’t introduce her as your b****. It’s just what you say between you and her. It’s friendly banter,” he says.

They help a motorist by pushing his stalled car, then close the segment with a bouncy take on “OMG.”

