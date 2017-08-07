Trial over allegation that DJ groped Taylor Swift set to begin today

By ABC News Radio

ABC/Fred Lee(DENVER) — The civil trial in the case of pop superstar Taylor Swift and the Denver radio host she has accused of groping her is set to begin today in a Denver courtroom with jury selection.

The host, David Mueller, has sued Swift, saying her accusation that he groped her during a meet-and-greet in 2013 is false and interfered with with his business. He’s seeking unspecified damages.

Swift has countersued, claiming assault and battery for “offensive and harmful physical contact.” She’s also is seeking unspecified damages, which she’s said she’ll donate to charities that protect women from sexual assault.

Mueller was fired in June 2013 after Swift claimed he put his hand under her skirt while taking a photo with her backstage. He filed his suit against Swift in September of 2015, setting off the chain of events leading to the upcoming trial at which both Mueller and the singer are expected to testify. Swift also will be required to be in court for every day of the proceedings, except during jury selection.

A key piece of evidence in the case is likely to be the photo, which hasn’t been officially released.

The trial is expected to last nine days.

