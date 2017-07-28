Tracy Morgan on his return to TV after accident: "Maybe I'm just a better man now"

By Stephen Iervolino

ABC/Lou Rocco(NEW YORK) — Former Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock star Tracy Morgan returns to TV this fall in the TBS comedy The Last O.G., three years after the traffic accident that left him with a severe injuries and killed one of his friends.

The series teams Morgan with a high-profile cast that includes Cedric the Entertainer and Girls Trip‘s Tiffany Haddish. At the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Thursday, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Morgan was asked why he choose an ensemble comedy instead of a solo star comedy for his return to TV.

“Maybe I’m just a better man now since the accident. Maybe I’m just a better man. It ain’t about me, it’s bigger than me. I’m fortunate to have these folks around me,” Morgan said.

The show centers around Morgan’s character returning from prison after 15 years to find his old neighborhood gentrified and his girlfriend having moved on. At the TCAs, Morgan insisted, “This isn’t a black show,” adding “This is a show about humanity. This is a show about second chances. This is a show about redemption.”

Morgan’s appearance was a highlight of a day in which the Turner networks TBS and TNT made a number of announcements including that TNT will air a six-episode series starring Chris Pine with at least the pilot episode to be directed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins. The show, One Day She’ll Darken, tells the story of an adopted girl searching for her birth origins and finding a tale that leads back to the infamous 1947 Black Dahlia murder in Los Angeles.

In other Turner Network news, Angie Tribeca, which stars Rashida Jones, was renewed for a fourth season at TBS; and Animal Kingdom, which stars Ellen Barkin, was renewed for a third season at TNT.

