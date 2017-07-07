Them's the breaks: Jeremy Renner shows off fractures from "Infinity War" on-set mishap

By Stephen Iervolino

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in “Captain America: Civil War” – Marvel Studios, 2016(KARLOVY VARY, CZECH REPUBLIC) — Jeremy Renner is all smiles despite fracturing both arms on the set of Avengers: Infinity War.

Any Marvel fan can tell you, Renner’s character — Clint Barton/Hawkeye — relies on a bow and arrow to fight bad guys onscreen, but it’s computer effects that allow him to hit the bulls-eye every time. That’s why Renner says the fact that he recently broke his right elbow and left wrist won’t affect him too much.

“Fall down seven times…stand up 8!,” he posted recently from the Marvel movie’s Atlanta set, smiling while sporting soft splints on both limbs.

Renner was wearing the splints while in the Czech Republic on Friday, promoting his upcoming film Wind River at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival.

According to Variety, he noted he suffered the fractures during a stunt on the set of the still-shooting Marvel epic. “That’s how it goes,” the twice-Oscar nominated actor admitted. “It’s part of the job.”

The Infinity War project will be broken into two films, and will feature heroes from all the other Marvel movies — from Iron Man to Doctor Strange to the Guardians of the Galaxy gang — teaming up to fight intergalactic evil-doer Thanos.

While the movie sounds pretty serious, Variety quotes Renner as saying, “It’s not an action movie; it’s a comedy. It just happens to have a few stunts in it. So I don’t have to beat a whole lot of people up or do anything crazy. So it won’t really affect my job.”

However, he added, “It affects how I get dressed in the morning. I can’t tie my shoes, but outside of that and everything else, I can kind of get by.”

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters May 4, 2018 from Marvel Studios which, like ABC News, is owned by Disney.

