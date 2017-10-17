"The Voice" recap: Battles begin with Miley Cyrus winning a two-way battle to steal one of Adam Levine’s artists

By Stephen Iervolino

NBC Universal (LOS ANGELES) — It was the first night of the battle rounds on The Voice Monday night, as teammates went head-to-head for the right to advance to the next stage in the competition. The evening culminated in Miley Cyruswinning a two-way battle with Blake Shelton to steal one of Adam Levine‘s artists. Blake and Jennifer Hudson also stole artists.

Each coach enlisted the help of a guest adviser during rehearsals: DNCE’s& Joe Jonas for Team Adam, Rascal Flatts for Team Blake, ex-Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland for Team Jennifer, and Billy Ray Cyrus for Team Miley.

Here are some of Monday’s highlights:

Team Miley’s “growlers,” 16-year-old Moriah Formica and Shilo Gold, 26, tackled The Guess Who’s “American Woman.” Miley’s dad, Billy Ray, called the pair a “new female Brooks & Dunn,” and predicted that neither was going home. Adam, Blake and Jennifer praised both artists, but leaned towards Moriah. Miley, while praising Shilo’s growth, also picked Moriah, who moved on to the knockout rounds. Gold was sent packing.

Keisha Renee, 30, and 17-year-old Noah Mac battled for Team Blake, dueting on Elvis Presley’s version of Hank Williams’ “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry.” Beforehand, Shelton said the round would go to the singer who delivered the song with “the message and the feeling.” Following the performance, Jennifer called Noah an “old soul,” and declared Keisha’s voice “flawlessly beautiful.” Miley suggested that Blake should go with Keisha. He noted both singers were different, but sang with heart, before giving the round to Keisha, who moves on.

In a dramatic moment, Hudson stole Noah just as he was about to leave the stage. He advances, now representing Team JHud.

Jennifer’s Chris Weaver and Kathrina Feigh were given “Dangerous Woman,” by Ariana Grande. Hudson’s advisor Kelly Rowland loved their “big voices,” but warned that “too much is too much.” Adam, Miley and Blake all praised Kathrina, but gave the round to Chris. Jennifer, noting that Kathrina was going up against a “freight train,” pronounced him the winner. Weaver advances to the knockout rounds.

However, Blake stole Kathrina, explaining that she “never backed down and gave it all she had” and he wanted to see “what she’s all about as an artist.” Feigh also moves on, now as a member of Team Blake.

The final pairing of the night was Team Adam’s rockers Adam Pearce and Whitney Fenimore, covering “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Stevie Nicks with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Levine’s advisor, Joe Jonas, was blown away by the duo, saying, “I’d go see that concert anytime.” After the performance, Blake praised Pearce’s “classic rock and roll sounding voice,” but leaned towards Whitney. Jennifer and Miley gave Adam the edge. Coach Adam awarded the round to Pearce, who advances to the knockout rounds.

Whitney wasn’t done though. Both Blake and Miley both fought to steal the singer, with Miley arguing that she turned around for her during the blind auditions, and Blake trying to capitalize on their shared Oklahoma roots. Whitney — with some egging on from Levine — chose Miley as her new coach.

The battles continue Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

