The new "Mythbusters" will debut November 15

(L-R) Jon Lung, Brian Louden — Science Channel – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Get ready for more massive explosions, all in the name of science! Mythbusters will return to TV November 15.

The Science Channel revealed the news Wednesday at the Television Critics Association gathering in Los Angeles, and talked up the show’s new hosts as well. Earlier this year, Brian Louden and Jon Lung were named the winners of MythBusters: The Search, a show designed to find people to replace the series’ fan-favorite original hosts, Jamie Hyneman and Adam Savage.

“As evidenced by their amazing work on MythBusters: The Search, Brian and Jon are clearly superstars with a knack for building and executing creative and mind-blowing experiments,” said Marc Etkind, General Manager of Science Channel in a statement.

Texas native Louden has a biology degree and extensive work in emergency medicine, and also worked as a drilling engineer. Lung, a native New Yorker, has a varied background in product design, and wood and metal fabrication.

The original series kicked off in 2003 on the Discovery Channel, and was nominated multiple times for Emmy Awards in the outstanding reality series category.

A shake-up took place before the show’s final season that saw the network cut co-stars Grant Imahara, Tori Belleci, and Kari Byron from the show, angering many fans, and leaving just Savage and Hyneman to close the show’s fourteen-year run on Science in 2016.

