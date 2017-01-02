The New "Celebrity Apprentice" Gets Down to Business on Monday

By Music News Group

Luis Trinh/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — The Celebrity Apprentice returns for its eighth season Monday night on NBC, with 16 new celebrity contestants and “The Governorator” Arnold Schwarzenegger presiding over the boardroom, which moves from New York City to Los Angeles.

The 69-year-old actor has played roles from nice guys to predators, and he says the celebrities will get a taste of both in his boardroom.

“I think you will a see a guy that is like [the one] in Twins, and the guy that is in Kindergarten Cop, but is [also] the guy that is in Predator and that is in Terminator,” adding, “I will be kind, but I will be tough.”

While the choice of Schwarzenegger as President-elect Donald Trump’s is perfect says one of this season’s contestants, celebrity stylist, fashion designer and TV personality Carson Kressley.

“It’s a show that is smart and has a lot of heart…and I think he’s like a great poster child for that, ’cause he’s made it…he can be our cheerleader and he can inspire us,” says the former Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star.

Adds Kressley, “At other times, I just think about him wearing a deer skin speedo, holding a sword and wearing a helmet.”

This season’s other contestants include Wilson Phillips’ Carnie Wilson; boxer Laila Ali, daughter of Muhammad Ali; TV personality Brooke Burke-Charvet; former pro football players Eric Dickerson and Ricky Williams; Culture Club frontman Boy George; American Ninja Warrior host Matt Iseman; The Morning Buzz Live host Carrie Keagan; basketball star Lisa Leslie; comedian Jon Lovitz; Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil; reality TV star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi; The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Kyle Richards; UFC fighter Chael Sonnen and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams.

The New Celebrity Apprentice premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

