"The Fate of the Furious" flexes its muscles for the third straight week

By Stephen Iervolino

Universal – 2017(LOS ANGELES) —The Fate of the Furious topped the box office for the third week in a row, with an estimated $19.3 million, bringing its worldwide total to more than $1 billion, according to Box Office Mojo.

The eighth installment in the Fast franchise becomes the fifth Universal Studios film to top $1 billion globally, joining Jurassic World, Furious 7, Minions and Jurassic Park.

A couple of this week’s new movies had impressive debuts. How to Be a Latin Lover, starring Eugenio Derbez and Salma Hayek, raked in an estimated $12 million for a second place finish, while India’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion bowed in third place, earning $10.1 million in limited release.

On the other hand, The Circle, starring Tom Hanks and Emma Watson, fell short of expectations, managing just a fourth place with an estimated $9.3 million haul.

The Boss Baby rounded out the top five, earning an estimated $9 million and bringing its total in the States to nearly $150 million.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. The Fate of the Furious, $19.3 million

2. How to Be a Latin Lover, $12 million

3. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, $10.1 million

4. The Circle, $9.3 million

5. The Boss Baby, $9 million

6. Beauty and the Beast, $6.4 million

7. Going in Style, $3.58 million

8. Smurfs: The Lost Village, $3.31 million

9. Gifted, $3.3 million

10. Unforgettable, $2.3 million

